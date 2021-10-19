No street protest is allowed- Lagos police insists





The Lagos state police command has said that contrary to reports, it has not permitted anyone to stage a street protest to commemorate one year of the #EndSARS protest on October 20.

In a statement released today October 19, the command says it will only allow indoor or virtual ceremonies to commemorate the day. The statement reads

”The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a post being circulated on the social media insinuating that the police in Lagos have agreed to allow street protests in commemoration of the one year EndSARS anniversary on 20th October, 2021. On the contrary, the police will only allow an indoor and virtual event in commemoration of the EndSARS anniversary and will provide adequate security at the venue (s) if known. This is in recognition of rights of every Nigerian to express his or her interest. We wish we could permit such street protests. However, intelligence at our disposal has revealed plans by some faceless groups or…





Source: Linda Ikeji