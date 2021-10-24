Police launch manhunt for killer of retired police officer in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have declared a manhunt for the killer of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Augustine Egim.

Egim was until his death, the General Manager of Percival Security and Safety Agencies Limited (PSSA), a private security company firm in Abuja.

According to TheSun , the Ogoja, Cross River State native died on Thursday night, October 21, after the fleeing suspect pushed him and he fell and hit his head on a stone.

Ejim had reportedly gone to visit his sister about 9:30 pm at the Karamajidi suburb area of Abuja in connection with a proposed early morning journey on Friday.

He was said to have lost his father-in-law whose body is currently in the mortuary, and his planned journey was in connection with the burial.

The late police officer was said to have parked his vehicle somewhere near his sister’s apartment in the area.

After discussing with his sister, Ejim, had reportedly entered his car, only to…