Kano man vows to contest for seat of APC national women leader; explains why

A 26-year-old male member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Amir Sarkee, has declared interest in running for the office of the APC national women leader.

This is not the first time Sakee will be eyeing a post exclusively reserved for a woman. In 2019, he contested for the post of women leader in a Kwankwasiyya group – a group loyal to former governor of Kano Rabiu Kwankwaso. The group has a larger followership within the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the Kano state polytechnic graduate explained why he was gunning for an office meant for women.

”Some people ask me why I am running for the post and my answer is ‘God created men to guide the affairs of women. So it is not a bad thing for me to want to lead women especially given that I mean well for them.” he said

Ameer said he hopes the women of the APC will agree to vote for him even though he is a man, saying his greatest challenge remains women who see…