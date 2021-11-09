Senate condems invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary condemned the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili, a Justice of the Supreme Court by security operatives on Oct. 29.

It also commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for setting up an investigative panel on the invasion and the arrests made so far.

Senate also urged the IGP to make public the outcome of the investigation.

Senate’s resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion brought by Sen. Betty Apiafi (PDP-Rivers), having cited orders 42 and 52 of Senate Standing Rules.

Apiafi, in her presentation, noted that security operatives had on Oct. 29, stormed the residence of Justice Mary Odilli, acting on a purported court warrant to carry out a search on her home.

“The Senate notes that on Oct. 29, security operatives invaded the home of a Judge of a Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odilli.

“Senate notes that Justice Mary Odilli is the second most senior judicial official in the country,” she noted.

She said it was worrisome…