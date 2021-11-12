Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna throw Epic Barbie-Themed Party to celebrate their daughter Dream’s 5th birthday Photos)

Reality star,  Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated their daughter Dream’s 5th birthday with Epic Barbie-Themed Party, complete with hundreds of balloons, a massive dollhouse, multiple cakes, a giant Barbie box and so much more. 

The event took place at Kris Jenner’s home on Wednesday, November 11, and it was attended by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Rob, 34, and Dream’s aunt Khloé Kardashian shared several photos from the festivities, which included tons of pink accessories to fit the theme.

 

See more photos below…

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

