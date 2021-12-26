See Nigeria’s 28-man squad list for Afcon 2021 tournament

Nigeria’s interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has named a strong Super Eagles squad that will travel to Cameroon in January for the 2021 AFCON tournament.

The final 28-man squad had prominent names like Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi while Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze, captain Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong also made the cut.

There was just for one local-based player, John Noble – who is the goalkeeper for two-time African champions, Enyimba.

Nigeria is making its 19th appearance at the biennial African showpiece since making their debut in Ghana 1963 where they crashed out in the group stage.

Nigeria have been paired in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan. The Super Eagles will commence their campaign against the Pharaohs on January 11 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Full NIGERIA SQUAD FOR AFCON 2021

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye…