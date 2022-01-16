Actress Adebimpe Akintunde and daughter escape attack by bandits on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Filmmaker Bimpe Akintunde, has shared the story of how she and her daughter escaped a bandit attack along the Lagos-Ibadan express road.

According to her, she was on her way to Lagos when she ran into the bandits at Oni-Garri. She said the bandits were shooting directly at the vehicles on the road.

Her story comes barely a week after a driver was killed and five persons were abducted at Oni-Garri along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Read here.

Read her account of what happened below