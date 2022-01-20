International NGO suspends staff who allegedly raped female IDP in Borno

INTERSOS, a Humanitarian Organisation in Borno State has suspended a staff who allegedly raped a young female IDP.

The suspect identified as Husaifa Adam, 35, allegedly lured the victim to his apartment at 303 Housing Estate, near Dalori IDP camp, Maiduguri, under the guise of cleaning the place and allegedly forcefully had sex with her.

The victim, who was traumatised rushed to Adam’s kitchen where she picked up a knife that she used to stab herself. She died moments later at the hospital.

Head of Mission INTERSOS, Enka Chau, in a statement said the suspect also caused a traffic accident leading to the injury of another person.

“We are saddened to inform you that one of our Nigerian staff members is currently held in police custody in Maiduguri. He is accused of having committed rape and other violence connected with the death of a woman, as well as having caused a traffic accident leading to the injury of another person,” the statement reads.

“The…