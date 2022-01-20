President Buhari narrates how he narrowly escaped being killed in a bomb blast on Kawo bridge

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday January 20, inaugurated projects executed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai during his two-day official visit to Kaduna State.
The President who inaugurated Kawo bridge, spoke on how he narrowly escaped being killed by a bomb near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Kaduna State in July 2014.
Buhari said;
“They wanted to blow me (up). But my escort somehow stopped them. Before we came to this bridge, they became so desperate and there was a small market or something like that here.
“They exploded the device (bomb). God protected us and here I am again. Thank you very much, Your Excellency, and remarkably, you became my governor. I don’t think I have any input (in your becoming the governor).
“Zainab Ahmed also became my minister of finance. I didn’t know she is a daughter of a gentleman I respect and go to his house. This is a fabulous coincidence and I thank God for it. Therefore, I have taken your loyalty for…
Source: Linda Ikeji