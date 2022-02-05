“You try to kidnap my daughter then accused me of stealing” Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian’s claim that she’s the main provider

Kanye West has reacted after Kim Kardashian said she’s the main provider and is doing what’s best for their kids.

Kanye had thrown shade at Kim for letting their daughter North West have a TikTok account without his permission.

In this post, he made it clear this is his first divorce and this is believed to be a dig at Kim who is going through her third divorce.

He wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?”

Kim responded almost immediately, writing on her Insta Story: “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it bringer her happiness…”

Reacting, Kanye shared a…