2023 election: Vote with your brain not stomach

Former Governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel has advised Nigerians to “vote with their brains and not their stomachs” in 2023 general election.

Speaking at the fourth edition of an annual lecture organised by Freedom Online newspaper in Lagos on Tuesday March 22, Daniel said the general election is another opportunity for citizens to contribute actively towards meaningful change.

The former Governor also added that Nigeria can become a better nation only when citizens are intentional about having realists as leaders.

He said;