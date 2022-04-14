Edo police gun down six suspected kidnappers, rescue 18 passengers

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have neutralised six suspected kidnappers along the ever busy Benin-Lagos expressway and rescued passengers of an 18 seater bus.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Kontongs Bello, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday April 13, said the kidnappers are believed to be part of the notorious gang terrorizing the expressway and environs.

“Today, April 13, luck ran out on the suspected kidnappers while trying to whisk away passengers of an 18 seater bus they intercepted travelling from Lagos to the East,” the PPRO stated.

“The team of operatives, on sighting the suspected kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel, the superior fire power of the team of police operatives injured six (6) of them and were subsequently arrested, taken to the hospital but confirmed dead by the medical practitioner on duty, while others fled in different directions with various degrees of bullet injuries, one pump action was recovered from the…