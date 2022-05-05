Kylian Mbappe nominated while Lionel Messi and Neymar are snubbed for Ligue 1 Player of the Year award





Lionel Messi and Neymar have been snubbed for this year's Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, with their teammate at PSG, Kylian Mbappe nominated for the prestigious end of season awards. 23-year-old Mbappe is top of the French league's goal and assist charts and is one of five players to have been put forward for the award by the French players' union (UNFP).Mbappe scored 25 times and set up a further 15 as PSG secured a 10th Ligue 1 title this season. Meanwhile Messi – a notable exception, has scored four and set up 13 for PSG this season, while Neymar, has 11 goals and six assists. Mbappe was the only PSG player to make the final shortlist. Other nominees include Rennes attacker Martin Terrier and Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, who both have 21 goals to their names in Ligue 1, Marseille hero Dimitri Payet and Lyon's Lucas Paqueta were also nominated.Meanwhile, PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma was nominated the Goalkeeper of the Year prize, alongside Nice's Walter Benitez, Marseille…







Source: Linda Ikeji

