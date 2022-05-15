Sound engineer lynched and set ablaze allegedly by commercial motorcyclists following disagreement over N100 balance

A sound engineer has been set ablaze allegedly by a group of commercial motorcyclists in Lagos

 

The young man, simply identified as David, was lynched and burnt to death.

 

David had allegedly gotten into a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcyclist because of N100 balance. This resulted in a fight between David and the motorcyclist. 

 

More commercial motorcyclists got involved and allegedly joined their colleague to beat David until he became unconscious. 

 

David, a sound engineer, was on his way home from a club when the incident occurred at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. 

 

A video of the incident posted on Twitter shows David lying on the floor with a tire burning on his body. His attackers then pour fuel on the fire, causing it to increase.

 

David was beaten alongside his friends by yet-to-be-identified men.

 

David’s friends, Frank (saxophonist) and Philip (keyboardist) are said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital. 

 

