Sound engineer lynched and set ablaze allegedly by commercial motorcyclists following disagreement over N100 balance

A sound engineer has been set ablaze allegedly by a group of commercial motorcyclists in Lagos

The young man, simply identified as David, was lynched and burnt to death.

David had allegedly gotten into a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcyclist because of N100 balance. This resulted in a fight between David and the motorcyclist.

More commercial motorcyclists got involved and allegedly joined their colleague to beat David until he became unconscious.

David, a sound engineer, was on his way home from a club when the incident occurred at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

A video of the incident posted on Twitter shows David lying on the floor with a tire burning on his body. His attackers then pour fuel on the fire, causing it to increase.

David was beaten alongside his friends by yet-to-be-identified men.

David’s friends, Frank (saxophonist) and Philip (keyboardist) are said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

