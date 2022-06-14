President Buhari has been a disaster in the management of diversity

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has once again taken a swipe at President Buhari.
In an interview with Channels TV, Kukah who is a strong critic of the government of the day alleged that President Buhari has been a disaster in the management of Nigeria’s diversity. He went further to accuse the President of being blatantly nepotistic.
Speaking on the state of the Nation, Bishop Kukah said;
”This place is a talent killer. You cannot treat young people like this and think you have a future. So the contestation, the volatility will persist. We may conduct elections, we will go through the motions but we are not expecting.
This is the only country where you ask yourself, what are the qualification people bring to the table? Papers are the last thing.
People are coming because they say ‘it is our right, it is our turn’, but it is not our turn to do good. It is our turn to make up for the marginalisation of our people.
The things I am saying against…
Source: Linda Ikeji