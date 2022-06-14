President Buhari has been a disaster in the management of diversity

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has once again taken a swipe at President Buhari.

In an interview with Channels TV, Kukah who is a strong critic of the government of the day alleged that President Buhari has been a disaster in the management of Nigeria’s diversity. He went further to accuse the President of being blatantly nepotistic.

Speaking on the state of the Nation, Bishop Kukah said;