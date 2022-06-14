2023: Nigerians will collapse APC, same way party collapsed country -Atiku





By Biodun Busari

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that Nigerian populace will oust the All Progressives Congress through their votes at the polls at the 2023 general elections.

Atiku said this in a series of tweets on Monday while reacting to the collapse of national electricity grid which has thrown a section of the country into blackout.

He stressed that the collapse of the national grid is a metaphor for the collapsing state of our nation, pointing to a collapsing unity, collapsing security, collapsing economy, collapsing education, among others.

Vanguard reported yesterday that the national electricity grid has broken down again on Sunday evening making the fifth time the country would experience a total blackout in 2022.

States that were affected included Kaduna, Lagos, Abuja and the entire Southeast region states of Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia.

Reacting via Twitter, former Vice…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper