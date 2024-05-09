Bullying in schools: Stakeholders list ways out of malaise





By Adesina Wahab with agency report

Recently, the video of a bullying incident at Lead British International School, Abuja, went viral, which eventually drew the attention of the authorities and the shutting down of the school for a few days. In the video, the victim, identified as Maryam Hassan, was seen being hit repeatedly by another female student. Bullying is surely not new, and it comes in different forms, but it does negatively impact on education and students.

The emotional and psychological impacts are best imagined. A bullied student may be traumatised for life. A victim can even lose his life! An environment where student is bullied can never be seen as safe by the victim.

How to curb it

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, educationists say a multi-faceted approach involving collaboration between schools, teachers, parents and students is crucial in combating bullying in schools.

Mr Sunday Fowowe, National President, Association…





