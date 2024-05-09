Prioritise national matters, not renovation of N’Assembly, Northern youths tell Ndume

The Northern Ethnic Youths Group Assembly (NEYGA) has urged Senator Ali Ndume, the Chief Whip of the Senate, to redirect his legislative expertise towards critical national issues rather than mundane matters like the renovation of the National Assembly chambers.

The group noted that renovation of the National Assembly is an internal affair and doesn’t have any relationship with what Nigerians are going through right now. Besides, it can be resolved without involving the entire nation.

According to the group, “At a time when Nigerians are facing multiple taxations and levies, we expect the Senate leadership to engage in constructive dialogue and debate to alleviate the suffering of…