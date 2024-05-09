71-year-old landlord arrested for impregnating tenant’s teenage daughter





Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested a 71-year-old landlord, identified simply as Adesina, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his tenant’s 14-year-old girl (name withheld) at Akegbeyale Street in Ifesowapo Akute, Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Punch reports that the suspect was caught having sexual intercourse with the victim on April 9, 2024, in the house bathroom. Police sources said the victim was said to have gone to the bathroom to take a shower when the accused landlord made his way to the bathroom and forced his way on her before he was caught in the act.

After this shocking discovery, some members of the community and other neighbours who witnessed the scene raised the alarm, leading to the arrest of the landlord by the men of the Ajuwon Police Division.

The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital to be tested for any infection and get treated. However, further tests showed she was six weeks pregnant.

