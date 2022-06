Apostle Suleman has reacted after he was accused of throwing shade at Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz.

After JJC announced that he and Funke have separated, Suleman took to Twitter to write:

“Stop disturbing us with break up stories…

“When they bought you shawarma, did you give us?”

He later took to Twitter to reveal that his tweet “has nothing to do with anyone”

“It must have been a coincidence,” he stated, adding that “it’s a sin to mock people.”