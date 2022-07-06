FG reveals that about 600 inmates escaped after suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Kuje prison

The Federal Government has revealed that about 600 inmates escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre after suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked the facility on Tuesday evening.

Channels Television reported that Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mr Shuaibu Belgore who visited the facility today July 6, disclosed that over 300 of the inmates have been apprehended and more are on the way.

Belgore also revealed that the facility houses 994 inmates and that the attackers, which he suspects are Boko Haram terrorists, attacked the facility to rescue their co-conspirators.

One person died and three others were injured during the attack.