Singer Carlos Santana collapses on stage during concert (video)

Grammy award-winning artist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert on Tuesday night, July 5, in Michigan.

The 74-year-old was about 20 minutes into his set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, an outdoor venue on the edge of Detroit, when he passed out, prompting medical staffers to sprint onstage, cover him in a tarp, and wheel him off.

Roop Raj of local Fox 2 Detroit tweeted;

“Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.”

#BREAKING: Carlos Santana just passed out on stage at Pine Knob Music. Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a "serious medical" issue.

In a statement, a representative for Santana said he was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during the show and was “taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkson for observation…