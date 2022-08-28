Four Nigerians arrested for fighting with police officers in Lagos

Four Nigerians have been arrested for fighting with some police officers in Lagos state today August 27.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared a video of the four Nigerians and some police officers fighting and rough handling themselves. Hundeyin said the four Nigerians in the video are currently at the station while the officers are also being questioned.

He added that an investigation has been launched and that anyone found culpable will be made to face the law.

Watch the videos below…