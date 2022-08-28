Four Nigerians arrested for fighting with police officers in Lagos

Four Nigerians have been arrested for fighting with some police officers in Lagos state today August 27.
The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, shared a video of the four Nigerians and some police officers fighting and rough handling themselves. Hundeyin said the four Nigerians in the video are currently at the station while the officers are also being questioned.
He added that an investigation has been launched and that anyone found culpable will be made to face the law.
Watch the videos below…
No conclusions drawn yet. Both sides have video recordings, which will all be reviewed. All occupants of the car are currently at the station. They are: Ehis Tito Odigie ‘m’ aged 33, self acclaimed music producer; Oyedeji Motunrayo ‘f’ aged 26, corps member; Miracle 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FO3ZTfaV7z
Source: Linda Ikeji