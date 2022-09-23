Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue two victims In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have killed a kidnapper and rescued two abducted victims in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, Jennifer Iwegbu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Benin City, said the suspects were arrested in Thursday, September 22.

She explained that the operatives were on patrol at about 8am, along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi Road when they received a distress call from residents of Ago-Orio community along the Benin-Lagos Road.

According to residents, a four-man armed gang of suspected kidnappers abducted the victims, Samson Osegbowa and Stanley Peters, who had been working on their farmlands.

“As part of efforts by Edo State Police Command to sustain the ongoing fight against nefarious activities in the state, especially kidnapping, Police Operatives of the…