NDLEA releases photo of billionaire drug baron who used his Lagos mansion to store 13 million tramadol pills





The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency has released a photo of the billionaire drug baron who used his Lagos mansion to store 13 million tramadol pills.

In a statement shared by the agency’s spokesperson Femi Babafemi, it was disclosed that the drug had a street value of N8.8billion.

The drug baron identified as Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, is the Chairman of Autonation Motors Ltd and he was arrested barely two months after NDLEA uncovered a methamphetamine clandestine laboratory in the residence of another drug kingpin in the estate, Chris Emeka Nzewi.

No less than Thirteen Million, Four Hundred and Fifty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty Six (13,451,466) pills of Tramadol 225mg worth Eight Billion Eight Hundred and Sixty Million Naira (N8,860,000,000) in street value have been recovered by operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, from one of the mansions of a billionaire drug baron, Ugochukwu Nsofor Chukwukadibia, in the highbrow residential…





Source: Linda Ikeji