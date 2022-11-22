ASUU threatens to skip academic sessions missed during strike over ‘no-work, no-pay’ FG stance

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to skip the backlog of academic sessions halted by their seven months strike if the federal government persists on its ‘no work no pay’ stance.

ASUU members, mainly lecturers from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Chapter, Rivers state, made this known after a special congress and protest rally on Monday, November 21.

Some of the inscriptions on their protest placards read, “No to Pro Rata Salary Payment, “Lecturers are not casual workers” and “FG, stop maltreatment of lecturers”.

The argued that the policy of “no pay no work” does not apply to them because they have started lectures from where they stopped seven months ago and currently clearing the backlogs of work by combining two sessions.

Chairman, ASUU, Uniport, Dr. Uzoma Chima, said, “Today’s special congress and protest rally is to express our dissatisfaction with recent attempt by federal government of Nigeria to reduce…