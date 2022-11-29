Chelsea close to signing Christopher Nkunku for around €70m’ from RB Leipzig

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Christopher Nkunku for RB Leipzig ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Top transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano disclosed that Chelsea are now ‘set to sign’ France attacker Christopher Nkunku from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for ‘close to €70m’.

According to Romano, Nkunku has already completed a medical and will sign a long-term contract that will begin in June 2023.

‘Now we can say they are set to sign Nkunku, they are closing in on the deal for the summer 2023,” Romano wrote for Caught Offside.

‘It’s all agreed on the player’s side, and has been for a long time. And also there is a verbal agreement between Chelsea and RB Leipzig. The relationship between these clubs is very good, and a full agreement is almost there.

‘I’m told Chelsea will pay more than €60m for Nkunku. As I said before, there were two ways for them to agree this deal – they could trigger his release clause, or they could…