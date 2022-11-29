Police Arrest, Detain NNPP Financier in Kano





•Party’s candidate wants APC chair arrested, may boycott peace accord

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Kano State Police Command, has arrested and detained the Kwankwasiyya major financier, Ambassador Yusuf Imam, popularly known as ‘Ogan Boye’.

The influential NNPP chieftain was picked up at his Nasarawa residence Sunday night.

His arrest came on the heels of a drumbeat of war by both leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the New Nigeria People’s Party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Abdullahi Abbas, the Chairman, All Progressives Congress fired the first salvo at Gaya at the flag off the party governorship campaign last week where he boasted that the ruling APC would capture Kano “by hook or crook” during the forthcoming elections.

It could not be established as at press time reasons for his arrest by the police as top senior officers connected to the arrest and detention of Ogan Boye maintained sealed lips.

But…





Source: Thisday Newspaper