Terrorists Attack Sokoto Community, Kill Six , Abduct  Others – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Terrorists on Saturday night invaded Doki Community in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State killing six and abducted unspecified number of people.

According to a resident, Ibrahim Adamu Tudun Doki, the terrorists stormed the village at around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

“Yes, it is true. The bandits stormed the village at around 11.30 pm yesterday (Saturday). They killed five people.

“As at this time, we do not know the number of people they have abducted. This is because some people ran for safety.

“Until we see those who would return, I cannot tell you the number of people abducted,” Tudun Doki stated.

Also confirming the attack, the spokesperson of Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmad Rufai told journalists that six persons were confirmed killed by the bandits.

“Six people have been confirmed dead. They were confirmed dead at the hospital. However, the number of the people kidnapped has not…