Obasanjo denies writing UK to warn them against interfering with 2023 election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied writing UK authorities and having plans to scuttle 2023 election.
It was earlier reported that he said the European nation wanted to install a Fulani man whom they can control, but he overpowered them.
The former President’s aide, Kehinde Akinyemi has however denied the purported letter. Akinyemi stated that apart from the January 1 letter to youths, and the other to Prof. Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, “there has been no other public or private letter written to anybody”.
The statement added;
“The trending story on the alleged plan by the former President to collude with the electoral body in the Presidential election of February 25 is completely false.
“The reading public is for the umpteenth time reminded that only a statement duly signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo or by his Media Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi are to be allowed into the media space.
“If need be, necessary checks can be made to confirm…
