5 kingpins arrested as NDLEA busts trans-border drug cartel, seizes skunk and meth concealed in air compressors (videos)

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have successfully dismantled a trans-border drug cartel and arrested five leaders of the syndicates operating in parts of the world in a special operation that lasted weeks during which different quantities of skunk, methamphetamine and ephedrine as well as air compressors used to conceal and distribute them globally were recovered.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, January 29, 2023, said the special operation came on the heels of a warning by the Chairman of the Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) that drug barons and cartels will have it rough in 2023 if they fail to back out of the criminal business.

“Leaders of the cartel which spreads across Dubai, UAE; Cotonou, Benin Republic; Togo; Oman, Thailand and Europe as well as Lagos, Imo and Onitsha in Anambra state, had while on Christmas and New Year holidays in their villages were still coordinating…