Boris Johnson slams Donald Trump over ex-president’s claim he could end the Ukraine war ‘within 24 hours’

Former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson has slammed Donald Trump’s claim that he could easily solve the Ukraine war within 24 hours.

Boris hit out at the remarks made by Trump on the 2024 campaign trail. He used a campaign video to claim that the bloody conflict would not have happened if he had been re-elected in 2020.

‘But even now, if I were president, I’d be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours, he said in one of two videos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Trump has repeatedly condemned Biden’s handling of the conflict, claiming his successor in the White House has undermined the nation’s standing.

Speaking to ABC News Live on a tour of the US to rally support for Ukraine, Mr. Johnson, said: ‘It can be done. You have to say the right things, not the wrong things.’

‘The former president, Donald, is a great dealmaker, but I don?t think there is a deal here.’

After meeting Congressional Republican leaders including new…