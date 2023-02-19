Naira scarcity: Customers who have cash are pricing us as low as N1,500

Some commercial sex workers in the Federal Capital Territory have decried low patronage in their business due to the scarcity of naira notes.

Some of them who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday, February 19, 2023, said the scarcity of the notes is a threat and had crippled their businesses.

They said that although the currency swap policy is commendable, the current mode of implementation is a challenge to their business.

Miss Alexandra Tricia (pseudonym), a commercial sex worker, said her customers have reduced drastically due to the current ‘no cash syndrome’.

She described the development as both frustrating and slow for the business.

“The business is no longer booming like before because there is no cash anywhere. Some of my customers will come and after negotiations, they will ask if I have an account so they can transfer the money to me,” she said.

“When I give them the account number, they will press their phones and tell me that they…