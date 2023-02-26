INEC ad hoc officials protest unpaid salaries in Kano





Some corps members and others who worked as ad-hoc staff for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the elections on Saturday, Feb. 25, have complained about not being paid their allowances.

The protesting staff were seen outside the INEC Collation Centre in Kano as they asked to be paid for their work, including their training allowances, feeding allowances, per diem and other allowances.

The ad-hoc staff said they have fulfilled their duties yet have not received their salaries.

Also, in a viral video on Twitter, some ad hoc staff were seen protesting at Osogbo LGA INEC Secretariat, Osun State on Sunday morning, Feb. 26.

They demanded that they wanted to see their supervisors over the ill-manner in which they were treated while serving the electoral body.