Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather shows off his collection of 17 supercars in jaw-dropping display of wealth (video)





Flamboyant boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather has unveiled his extensive car collection.

‘Money’ Mayweather took to Instagram to give his fans a tour of his 17 supercars in his 30-car garage.

The self-proclaimed ‘TBE’ (The Best Ever), who retired with a boxing record of 50-0, posted the video on Instagram alongside the caption: “The Money Team got homes all over the planet.

“At this particular property, it’s 17 cars in a 30-car garage.

“The two other garages hold 5 cars each. I like to call it May Theft Auto.”

In the video, Mayweather spoke about being confused over which car he wants to drive tonight, as he says: “I don’t know what we should take out tonight. We got so many choices, but it’s always gotta be black, always bet on black.

Watch the video below…

Throughout his illustrious career, the former five-weight world champion amassed a staggering fortune of over $800 million, making him one of the highest-earning athletes of all time.