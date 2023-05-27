Two arrested for allegedly attempting to sell two months old baby in Lagos





Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Friday, May 26, 2023, successfully foiled an attempt by two women to allegedly sell a two-month-old baby.

A statement from the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, says the deal was uncovered in Oshodi when one Oge Okolie, aged 25, the intermediary between the mother of the baby and prospective buyer was suspected of stealing the baby.

Passengers on a public bus noticed ceaseless crying from the baby with Okolie and asked why she could not breastfeed the child if she was the biological mother.

Benjamin said the suspect was about to be lynched when RRS operatives quickly stepped in to rescue her as well as the baby. Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of the mother of the baby, one Maria Ahmadu ‘f’ aged 26.

He added that the commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has since transferred the suspects and baby to the Gender Unit of the Command for…