Between Noble Igwe and Seyi Law on Twitter





Fashion enthusiast, Noble Igwe, and comedian, SeyiLaw, had a faceoff on Twitter today June 3.

It all started when Noble reacted to a Tweet asking Yorubas to work towards dispelling the narrative being pushed around that they do not like Igbos.

Noble asked the Twitter user not to allow SeyiLaw see the tweet, as the comedian recently gave “reasons why the Igbos need to humble themselves and fit in.”

SeyiLaw saw Noble’s tweet and immediately hit back at him.

See their exchange below…