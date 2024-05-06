Gunmen kill one, abduct seven travellers on Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway





Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed one person and abducted seven other travellers along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway.

The gunmen armed with A.K 47 rifles and numbering up to seven waylaid and attacked the travellers in between the Ilisan, Ceplast industry and Iperu junction axis of the expressway on Friday, May 3, 2024.

The spokesperson of Ogun State Police Command, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to Punch on Monday, May 6.

She said the incident which happened around 6:55 pm was incidented as a case of armed robbery, murder and kidnapping.

Odutola said that the police could not confirm the number of people that were abducted but noted that the gun-wielding hoodlums killed one of the travellers yet to be identified.

“We have information that about seven people whom we don’t know with A.K 47 suddenly blocked the Benin-Sagamu expressway,” the PPRO stated.

“The DPO of Ilisan when he got to the scene of the incident saw two…