Tuggar to represent Tinubu at US-Africa summit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, will now represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas.

Vice President Kashim Shettima who was originally scheduled to represent the President was unable to make the trip following a technical fault with his aircraft, forcing him to make a detour on the advice of the Presidential Air Fleet.

The Vice President will carry on with other national duties.

ALSO READ: Minister advocates benefits of Arts therapy for health, well-being

The high-profile summit, taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, will bring together political and business leaders from across…