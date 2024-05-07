Mum-of-three who breastfeeds her husband alongside their kids reveals she’s considering having a fourth baby so she can continue breastfeeding him





A Florida woman who made headlines for breastfeeding her husband has revealed that they are considering having another baby so she starts lactating again.

Rachel Bailey, 31, and her husband Alexander, 30, said they have “grieved” their “bonding experience” since her body stopped producing milk in the past year.

The couple’s three children have all weaned off the milk, which meant Alexander had to as well.

Now, they are considering having a fourth child so they keep up the habit.

Breastfeeding her husband started in 2016 when Ms Bailey forgot her breast pump on a couples cruise, leading her breasts to become painfully engorged.

“I was in so much pain and I was scared about getting an infection, so we decided that my husband was going to try drinking the milk to relieve me,” she said.

“We were nervous about the idea of him breastfeeding from me as we thought it seemed weird, but as soon as we did it, we realized it was perfectly fine.”

The couple…