Bandits storm Zamfara community, kidnap bank manager

Bandits in the early hours of Tuesday stormed Zamfara State capital, Gusau, and kidnapped the manager of TAJ Bank, Gusau, Mansur Kaura, at his residence.

The bandits, according to reports, invaded Kaura’s residence at Gidan Dari Bypass around 12 am on Tuesday and whisked him to an unknown destination.

“The bandits entered the area around 12am and started shooting sporadically, they gained access to his house and whisked him to an unknown destination,” a close source told Channels Tv.

The spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Yazid Abubakar confirmed the incident adding that the team of police tactical operatives from the state command is currently on the trail of the…