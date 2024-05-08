Dr. Ope Banwo Invests Over N200 Million Naira in Youth Empowerment Through Fish-For-Life Initiative





Dr. Ope Banwo, the esteemed founder of the Fish For Life Empowerment Foundation, is making waves with a groundbreaking initiative to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria. With a bold investment of over N150 million Naira, Dr. Banwo spearheads the Fish-For-Life pilot program, designed to equip Nigerian youths with the digital skills essential for sustainable self-employment in today’s digital economy.

The visionary project, set to launch in 2024 with an initial investment of N200 million, will provide comprehensive digital skills empowerment training and resources for 60 selected youths. Each beneficiary, symbolizing one year of Dr. Banwo’s life as he celebrates his 60th birthday, will receive a comprehensive support package to kickstart their journey as self-employed digital entrepreneurs.