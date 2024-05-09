Troops foil terrorists’ mission to attack Adamawa community, arrest suspected gunrunners





Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed for Counter-terrorism operations in North East Nigeria, in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, have successfully intercepted a group of terrorists in transit to unleash an attack in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Army in a statement on Thursday, May 9, 2024, said the troops also arrested three suspected gunrunners in a separate but related operation in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

“The troops on fighting patrol near Wuro Jabbe encountered the terrorists who were on a mission to attack the community,” the statement read. “Troops engaged the terrorists in a fierce fire-fight that compelled them to succumb and abandon their firearms. The troops captured one PKM Machine Gun, 402 rounds of 7.62 mm x 54 NATO ammunition and 110 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO “In a separate but related operation, troops responding to actionable intelligence intercepted 3 persons suspected of gun-running in the Sukuk…





Source: Linda Ikeji