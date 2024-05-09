Northern Elders Forum Opposes CBN’s Cybersecurity Levy





The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has added to the ranks of opposition to the recently announced cybersecurity levy on bank customers by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The socio-cultural organisation representing the interests of the Northern region described the CBN’s directive as arbitrary, illegal, and out of touch with the realities faced by Nigerians.

In a statement released by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the forum expressed its dissatisfaction with the policy, citing the escalating costs associated with banking transactions as a result of multiple charges.

The forum called on the government to reconsider the policy and explore alternative measures to ease the financial strain on individuals while still promoting the use of electronic payments.

It pointed out that the introduction of cybersecurity levies, in addition to existing fees such as stamp duty, transfer fees, value-added tax, and SMS charges, has placed an unbearable financial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper