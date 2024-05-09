Victor Oko-Jumbo emerges as new speaker of Rivers State House Of Assembly





The member representing Bonny Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, has emerged as the new Speaker of the House, loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in a move that is sure to deepen the political crisis engulfing the state.

Oko-Jumbo was sworn in on Wednesday, May 8, a day after the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker chairman in Rivers state, Tony Okocha, made a directive to the 27 Assembly members to impeach Governor Fubara.

Oko-Jumbo takes over from the former factional Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Eddison Ehie, who resigned as both Speaker and member of the House on December 31, 2023 and was later appointed as Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara.

Oko-Jumbo, a Bonny-born politician, is a staunch supporter of the state governor.

The emergence of the factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly came barely 48 hours after Fubara declared that the majority 27 members of the House, who defected from the Peoples Democratic…