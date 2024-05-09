Police school project in Ogun: Beninese farmers protest destruction of farmlands





By James Ogunnaike

SOME Beninese farmers resident in Erinja, in Yewa South local government area of Ogun State, yesterday, decried the Federal Government’s plan to destroy their homes and farmlands to pave the way for the building of a Police Secondary School in the town.

The farmers, whose delegation spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, said the proposed secondary school projects would wipe out their means of livelihood.

The President of the Benenise Residents in Nigeria, Ogun State chapter, Romain Kakpo, who led the farmers’ representatives including Lokossou Theophile and Amanjola Leonard, said the land in question, measuring about seven acres, was purchased from the owners, who issued them all necessary documents.

According to them, the land was purchased from the family in 2012 and 2015, stating that the land which they bought for N300,000 then is now being sold for N3 million per plot.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper