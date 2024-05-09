Adewole, VC task varsities on innovation to overcome challenges — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Folorusho Adewole, and Vice Chancellor, Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Prof Lawrence Ezemonye on Wednesday said challenges of the world can be overcome with innovation and collaboration in research.

Ezemonye added Igbinedion University is committed to embarking on major research breakthroughs, particularly through innovation and collaboration.

Speaking during the University’s Innovation Day with the theme “The Place of Innovation in Pioneering Excellence”, Ezemonye said the “challenges facing the world today are enormous, but so too is our potential to overcome them through innovation and collaboration.”

He noted that a major research breakthrough of the University is an IUO Petrol Minibus designed and developed by the College of Engineering for use as a project vehicle.

“The second phase of the project which is ongoing will entail the design and development of an…