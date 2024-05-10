Afrobeats Superstar Tiwa Savage Releases Soundtrack Album For Debut Feature Film ‘Water & Garri’

SOUNDTRACK ALBUM INCLUDES FEATURES FROM AYRA STARR, OLAMIDE, BLACK SHERIF , ASA , THE CAVEMEN , AND MORE

LISTEN HERE

‘WATER & GARRI’ FEATURE FILM IS OUT TODAY ON PRIME VIDEO





Today the anointed Queen of Afrobeats TIWA SAVAGE releases the soundtrack album for her feature film, ‘Water & Garri.’. The feature film from Everything Savage and Unbound Studio also arrives today on Amazon Prime Video with the soundtrack released on the same day through EMPIRE. Listen HERE.

The immersive and captivating soundtrack album was curated by Savage and includes ten original songs from Tiwa alongside featured artists from the worlds of Afropop, R&B and Hip Hop. Featured artists include Grammy nominated stars Olamide and Ayra Starr, respected Nigerian singer-songwriter ASA, Cameroonian multi-instrumentalist, and singer Richard Bona, gospel artist Zacardi Cortez as well as newer talent Black Sherif, Young Jonn, Mystro Sugar and The Cavemen all…