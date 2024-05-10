House Of Reps Mourns Late Jigawa Rep Dogonyaro





The House of Representatives has mourned a member of the House representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Hon. Isa Dogonyaro, who died on Friday morning, describing him as a dedicated and passionate lawmaker.

LEADERSHIP reports that Hon. Dogonyaro passed away after a brief illness on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Abuja, at the age of 46.

The Spokesperson of the House and Chairman, Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Akin Rotimi, Jr., in a statement, said: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Hon. Isa Dogonyaro (Kogunan Ringim), the distinguished Member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives.

“Hon. Isa Dogonyaro was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment. He was a pillar in the House, contributing significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper