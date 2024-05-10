Combating Obstetric Fistula through global initiatives, local heroes

By Abujah Racheal, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Obstetric fistula, a global affliction disproportionately affecting women in low-resource countries, continues to devastate lives.

According to experts, obstetric fistula, is an abnormal opening between a woman’s genital tract and her urinary tract or rectum.

Primarily striking young, impoverished women lacking adequate medical care, the condition manifests in urinary or faecal incontinence, leading to social isolation and rejection.

The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 2 million young women live with untreated obstetric fistula in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

While surgical intervention offers hope, research on outcomes remain limited, underscoring the imperative for preventive measures.

For over two decades, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has spearheaded the Global Campaign to End Fistula, operating in 55 countries with a holistic approach encompassing prevention, treatment, survivor reintegration,…